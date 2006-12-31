Ping Pong Playa

Streetwise swaggering Christopher "C-Dub" Wang is a suburban guy who waxes political on all things Asian American and clings to pro basketball pipe dreams. But when misfortune strikes his family, C-dub must overcome living at home, working a dead-end job and his worldly older brother, to run his Mom's ping pong classes and defend the family's athletic dynasty.
|Andrew Vo
|Felix
|Khary Payton
|JP Money
|Peter Paige
|Gerald Harcourt
|Scott Lowell
|Tom
|Jim Lau
|Mr. Wang
|Roger Fan
|Michael Wang
View Full Cast >