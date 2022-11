Not Available

Pink Floyd is releasing a 20th anniversary box set of The Division Bell. The Division Bell Blu-Ray features the original album in both LPCM 2.0 and a previously unreleased 5.1 mix available in DTS-HD Master Audio or LPCM (all 96/24) Included on the Blu-ray disc is a new video for Marooned, the track that won a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental in 1994. Filmed in Ukraine during the first week of April 2014, the video was directed by Aubrey Powell at Hipgnosis.