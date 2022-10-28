Pink - Funhouse Tour Live in Australia

Not Available

Funhouse Tour: Live in Australia is a live album by American singer Pink. It was taped in Sydney, Australia during her highly sucessful Funhouse Tour on July 17 and July 18. Tracklisting: 01 – Bad Influence 02 – Just Like A Pill 03 – Who Knew 04 – Ave Mary A 05 – Don’t Let Me Get Me 06 – I Touch Myself 07 – Please Don’t Leave Me 08 – U + Ur Hand 09 – Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely) 10 – So What 11 – Family Portrait 12 – I Don’t Believe You 13 – Crystal Ball 14 – Trouble 15 – Babe I’m Gonna Leave You 16 – Sober 17 – Bohemian Rhapsody 18 – Funhouse 19 – Crazy 20 – Get The Party Started 21 – Glitter In The Air 22 – It’s All Your Fault