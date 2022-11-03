Pink Pyjamas

Not Available

Pink Pajamas is another example of the brilliant filmmaking coming out of Australia. Australia knows how to nurture and support its young filmmakers. All of the dramatic shorts I've seen out of Australia have been executed with the look of big budget films. The cinematography, sound, acting, locations, etc. are all top notch and Pink Pajamas is no exception. For Elissa Down, Pink Pajamas is her fourth film focusing on womanhood. A little girl must suddenly confront her isolation due to puberty and the death of her father. She gradually sees her childhood relationships slip away as her life and life around her change. Pink Pajamas is a powerful film that brings home the old adage "nothing lasts forever."