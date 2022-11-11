Not Available

Pirate Deluxe 10: Hell Whores and High Heels

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Murder is always an ugly business, and even more so when the victim was a beautiful woman... With Australia as the backdrop, detective Ferenz tries to ascertain the motive for this terrible crime. Along the way discovering the true personality of the victim's disconsolate husband, a businessman with deviant sexual predilections, and getting to know an ardent policewoman, the queen of fetishism and the kinky world of latex... A thriller brim full of intrigue and unrestrained sexual action.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images