Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Captain Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil's Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.
|Johnny Depp
|Captain Jack Sparrow
|Javier Bardem
|Captain Salazar
|Brenton Thwaites
|Henry
|Kaya Scodelario
|Carina Smyth
|Geoffrey Rush
|Captain Hector Barbossa
|Orlando Bloom
|Will Turner
View Full Cast >