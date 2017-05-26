2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 26th, 2017

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Captain Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil's Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.

Cast

Johnny DeppCaptain Jack Sparrow
Javier BardemCaptain Salazar
Brenton ThwaitesHenry
Kaya ScodelarioCarina Smyth
Geoffrey RushCaptain Hector Barbossa
Orlando BloomWill Turner

View Full Cast >

Images