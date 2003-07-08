2003

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 8th, 2003

Studio

Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Jack Sparrow, a freewheeling 17th-century pirate who roams the Caribbean Sea butts heads with a rival pirate bent on pillaging the village of Port Royal. When the governor's daughter is kidnapped, Sparrow decides to help the girl's love save her. But their seafaring mission is hardly simple.

Cast

Johnny DeppCaptain Jack Sparrow
Geoffrey RushCaptain Hector Barbossa
Orlando BloomWill Turner
Keira KnightleyElizabeth Swann
Jack DavenportCommodore James Norrington
Kevin McNallyJoshamee Gibbs

