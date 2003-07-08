Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Jack Sparrow, a freewheeling 17th-century pirate who roams the Caribbean Sea butts heads with a rival pirate bent on pillaging the village of Port Royal. When the governor's daughter is kidnapped, Sparrow decides to help the girl's love save her. But their seafaring mission is hardly simple.
|Johnny Depp
|Captain Jack Sparrow
|Geoffrey Rush
|Captain Hector Barbossa
|Orlando Bloom
|Will Turner
|Keira Knightley
|Elizabeth Swann
|Jack Davenport
|Commodore James Norrington
|Kevin McNally
|Joshamee Gibbs
