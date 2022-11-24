Not Available

Píseň ve mně

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ARD

During a stopover in Buenos Aires on her way to Chile, 31-year-old Maria recognizes a nursery rhyme. Maria doesn't speak a work of Spanish, but without understanding what she is singing, she remembers the Spanish lyrics. Disturbed and thrown off course, she decides to interrupt her journey and wander through the unfamiliar city.

Cast

Jessica SchwarzMaria Falkenmayer
Michael GwisdekAnton Falkenmayer
Rafael FerroAlejandro
Beatriz SpelziniEstela
Alfredo Castellani
Carlos Portaluppi

View Full Cast >

Images