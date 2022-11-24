Píseň ve mně

During a stopover in Buenos Aires on her way to Chile, 31-year-old Maria recognizes a nursery rhyme. Maria doesn't speak a work of Spanish, but without understanding what she is singing, she remembers the Spanish lyrics. Disturbed and thrown off course, she decides to interrupt her journey and wander through the unfamiliar city.
|Jessica Schwarz
|Maria Falkenmayer
|Michael Gwisdek
|Anton Falkenmayer
|Rafael Ferro
|Alejandro
|Beatriz Spelzini
|Estela
|Alfredo Castellani
|Carlos Portaluppi
