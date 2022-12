Not Available

Pitasakwala Kumarayai Pancho Hathai (Alien Prince and Seven Kids) (Sinhala: පිට සක්වළ කුමාරයයි පැංචෝ හතයි) is a 2008 Sri Lankan Sinhala science fiction film directed by Sirimal Wijesinghe and produced by Dushyantha Mahabaduge for Cinemaya International. It stars Sanath Gunathilake and Dilhani Ekanayake in lead roles along with Janaka Kumbukage and Suminda Sirisena. Music composed by Aruna Lian. It is the 1109th Sri Lankan film in the Sinhala cinema.