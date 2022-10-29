Pizza II: Villa

Jebin is a writer who is trying to get his work published. He comes to understand his financial status after his father's death. There is also a villa in Pondycherry that has been bequeathed to him by his dad about which he had no clue till then. His ensuing journey to the villa sets the ball rolling for interesting events that get unfurled slowly.
|Sanchita Shetty
|Aarthi
|Nasser
|Marshall P. Jose
|SJ. Surya
|Director (Guest Appearance)
|Ramdoss
|Kaali Venkat
|Ponraj
|Anjali Rao
|Aarthi's friend
