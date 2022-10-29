Not Available

Pizza II: Villa

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Green

Jebin is a writer who is trying to get his work published. He comes to understand his financial status after his father's death. There is also a villa in Pondycherry that has been bequeathed to him by his dad about which he had no clue till then. His ensuing journey to the villa sets the ball rolling for interesting events that get unfurled slowly.

Cast

Sanchita ShettyAarthi
NasserMarshall P. Jose
SJ. SuryaDirector (Guest Appearance)
Ramdoss
Kaali VenkatPonraj
Anjali RaoAarthi's friend

View Full Cast >

Images