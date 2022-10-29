Not Available

Cole O'Barts Entertainment proudly presents "Pizza Shop: The Movie", written and directed by George O'Barts. Starring Robert Bielfelt, Cian Patrick O'Dowd and Brett Buzek, this raunchy, off color comedy delves into the drama that goes on in a pizza delivery driver's life. Whether it's the battles that take place in the restaurant to be King Salami, or dealing with a host of bizarre customers, life at the Pizza Shop is never boring! When veteran company man "Pete" (Robert Bielfelt) is pushed beyond the limit by rival slacker "Jason" (Cian Patrick O'Dowd), it ignites a no-holds-barred battle to the end! Who will come out on top and who will leave Pizza Shop forever? One thing is certain, after sampling this twisted little slice of cinema, you just might have to think twice the next time you consider ordering up.