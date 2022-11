Not Available

Marseille’s anchovy-cheese, the Bronx’s Neapolitan, Naples’ margarita… From the three cradles of pizza, this film is retying the knots of a worldwide history giving us the opportunity to gaze upon the glimmering lights of Times Square, explore the back alleys of Naples and land in front of a pizza van— an invention from Marseilles. There, we meet with loud mouth pizza chefs who have been mucking in, sometimes for five generations.