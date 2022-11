Not Available

Filmed live at the Seville Stadium, celebrated tenor Placido Domingo puts on a dynamic performance of works from Bizet, Puccini and Alejandro, along with a selection of popular Spanish songs, in this concert at the opening of the Seville World Expo. Mezzo-soprano Julia Migenes joins Domingo for a duet from "Carmen," and sings songs from Puccini and Gershwin. Vocalist Guadalupe Sanchez and guitarist Ernesto Bitetti also make guest appearances.