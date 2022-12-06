Planes, Cranes and Rockets

Not Available

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum holds more than 70,000 objects, including the 1903 Wright Flyer, the Spirit of St. Louis, and the Apollo 11 capsule. Meet the people who keep it running, and see how they tackle their biggest challenge to date. They must move all of the contents from the crumbling Paul E. Garber Facility in Maryland to the Steven Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia. And everything, from a massive F100 supersonic fighter jet to small toys and games, must arrive without a scratch.