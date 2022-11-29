Planet Earth: Sanctuary of Life

Not Available

In the vast expanse of the solar system, the earth stands alone Nowhere else but on this small, bluish jewel has God brought together the precise and perfect qualities necessary to sustain life. As you watch this memorable tour of our planet, you’ll discover hidden miracles absolutely vital to our survival. Clouds airlifting and distributing millions of tons of water each day throughout the earth. Seeds, carrying those ingenious packages of life, a treasury of flowers and trees to their new home in the earth's soil. You'll enjoy the matchless splendor of water, land and sky, and marvel at this unique and remarkable planet every living thing calls home.