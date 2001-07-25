Planet of the Apes

After a spectacular crash-landing on an uncharted planet, brash astronaut Leo Davidson (Mark Wahlberg) finds himself trapped in a savage world where talking apes dominate the human race. Desperate to find a way home, Leo must evade the invincible gorilla army led by Ruthless General Thade (Tim Roth) and his most trusted warrior, Attar (Michael Clarke Duncan).
|Tim Roth
|General Thade
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Ari
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Attar
|Kris Kristofferson
|Karubi
|Estella Warren
|Daena
|Paul Giamatti
|Limbo
