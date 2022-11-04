Not Available

Platform

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

T-Mark

The movie is set in the remote chinese province of Fenyang, and spans the turbulent 1980s by following four performers in the state-run Peasant Culture Group. We see the group evolve from workers that are restricted to approved revolutionary classics that praise Chairman Mao, through performance of western classics, after china adopts an 'open door' policy, and the effects on their lives.

Cast

Hongwei WangCui Minliang
Jing Dong LiangChang Jun
Wang BoYao Eryong
Sanming HanSanming
Zhao TaoYin Ruijuan

