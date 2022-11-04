The movie is set in the remote chinese province of Fenyang, and spans the turbulent 1980s by following four performers in the state-run Peasant Culture Group. We see the group evolve from workers that are restricted to approved revolutionary classics that praise Chairman Mao, through performance of western classics, after china adopts an 'open door' policy, and the effects on their lives.
|Hongwei Wang
|Cui Minliang
|Jing Dong Liang
|Chang Jun
|Wang Bo
|Yao Eryong
|Sanming Han
|Sanming
|Zhao Tao
|Yin Ruijuan
