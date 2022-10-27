Play Angels Vol. 1

Not Available

Anna, a charming worker at a publishing company; Saya, an aspiring college actress; and Kuniko, a loyal housewife, at first glance appear to be ordinary women. However, when the police can’t help, they form a private investigation team to bring those criminals to justice by their desirable bodies. A common businessman, Mr. Furuya, has been falsely charged of molestation and he must be saved. The lead member of Play Angels, Anna, suspects that this incident is too small to be carried out by them. But after an interview with Mr. Furuya, unforeseen scandals begin to reveal themselves…