1972

Play It Again, Sam

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 1972

Studio

Paramount

A mild mannered film critic is dumped by his wife and his ego is crushed. His hero persona is the tough guy played by Humphrey Bogart in many of his movies and the apparition of Bogart begins showing up to give him advice. With the encouragement of his two married friends, he actually tries dating again, with less than satisfactory results, until he relaxes.

Cast

Diane KeatonLinda Christie
Tony RobertsDick Christie
Jerry LacyHumphrey Bogart
Susan AnspachNancy
Jennifer SaltSharon Lake
Joy BangJulie

Images