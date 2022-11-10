Play It Again, Sam

A mild mannered film critic is dumped by his wife and his ego is crushed. His hero persona is the tough guy played by Humphrey Bogart in many of his movies and the apparition of Bogart begins showing up to give him advice. With the encouragement of his two married friends, he actually tries dating again, with less than satisfactory results, until he relaxes.
|Diane Keaton
|Linda Christie
|Tony Roberts
|Dick Christie
|Jerry Lacy
|Humphrey Bogart
|Susan Anspach
|Nancy
|Jennifer Salt
|Sharon Lake
|Joy Bang
|Julie
View Full Cast >