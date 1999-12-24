1999

Play It to the Bone

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

December 24th, 1999

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Two aging fighters in LA, friends, get a call from a Vegas promoter because his undercard fighters for a Mike Tyson bout that night are suddenly unavailable. He wants them to box each other. They agree as long as the winner gets a shot at the middleweight title. They enlist Grace, Cesar's current and Vinnie's ex girlfriend, to drive them to Vegas.

Cast

Antonio BanderasCesar Dominguez
Woody HarrelsonVince Boudreau
Lolita DavidovichGrace Pasic
Tom SizemoreJoe Domino
Lucy LiuLia
Robert WagnerHank Goody

