Play It to the Bone

Two aging fighters in LA, friends, get a call from a Vegas promoter because his undercard fighters for a Mike Tyson bout that night are suddenly unavailable. He wants them to box each other. They agree as long as the winner gets a shot at the middleweight title. They enlist Grace, Cesar's current and Vinnie's ex girlfriend, to drive them to Vegas.
|Antonio Banderas
|Cesar Dominguez
|Woody Harrelson
|Vince Boudreau
|Lolita Davidovich
|Grace Pasic
|Tom Sizemore
|Joe Domino
|Lucy Liu
|Lia
|Robert Wagner
|Hank Goody
View Full Cast >