One The Move - George, Trisha, Colin and Angela buckle up to present Road Safety as it’s never been seen before. On the Move, supported by the Federal Office of Road Safety, has all the magical Play School ingredients – songs, stories, craft and fun. Songs include many from the CD ‘Play School in the Car’ such as Six Little Ducks (with animation), Have You Ever Noticed Your Nose?, Animal Ride, Buckle Up, Driving Along, Carobics, How Much Further? and Traffic Lights.