Playdurizm

Not Available

And that’s exactly what Demir does when he wakes up like a blank canvas, with his entire past forgotten and a stranger with a pet pig sharing his new fancy display -style home. But he couldn’t care less about the black-out or the TVness of this reality - because the stranger is not strange at all - he is Andrew, a vision of Hollywood holiness in a man. And an unscrupulous auctioneer with a dark passion no less. By accepting the hand of friendship extended by Andrew, Demir does everything he can to be possessed by this man and ignore the violent clues of how he got there.