"Playin' on the Tracks-LIVE!" is the compelling musical memoir of Carter Robertson's transformation from a child of the rural church culture with a behind-the-platform perspective, to a world-class performer at the epicenter of Country Music's "Outlaw Movement." As the only female member of Waylon Jennings' band, Carter gives us a backstage pass into her, at times, irreverent but always inspiring world, where music rules, humor softens real life tragedies, and perceived failures result in redemption. It's music and story telling at its best. "...From her humble beginnings into the upper echelon of the Country Rock pantheon, Carter's story keeps you hanging on every good-hearted word