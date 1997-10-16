1997

Playing God

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 1997

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Stripped of his medical license after performing an operation while high on amphetamines, famed LA surgeon Dr Eugene Sands abandons his former life only to find himself crossing paths with Raymond Blossom, an infamous counterfeiter. Employed as a "gun-shot doctor" when Raymond's associates cannot risk visiting a hospital, Eugene is lured deep into the criminal world and becomes entangled with his boss's girlfriend.

Cast

David DuchovnyDr. Eugene Sands
Timothy HuttonRaymond Blossom
Angelina JolieClaire
Michael MasseeGage
Stacey TravisNurse
Bob JenningsDr. Clifford

View Full Cast >

Images