2015

Playing It Cool

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2015

Studio

Wonderland Sound and Vision

The story of a young man disillusioned by love who meets a breathtaking young woman at a charity dinner by pretending to be a philanthropist. Turns out that she’s engaged to a guy who doesn’t like her going on dates. Challenged by the chase, and egged on by his eclectic friends, he feigns a platonic relationship in order to keep seeing her as he tries to conquer her heart

Cast

Michelle MonaghanHer
Aubrey PlazaMallory
Ioan GruffuddStuffy
Martin StarrLyle
Ashley TisdaleAshley Tisdale
Patrick WarburtonDick

View Full Cast >

Images