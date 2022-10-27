Please Don't Eat the Daisies

Drama critic Larry McKay, his wife Kay, and their four sons move from their crowded Manhattan apartment to an old house in the country. While housewife Kay settles into suburban life, Larry continues to enjoy the theater and party scene of New York. Kay soon begins to question Larry's fidelity when he mentions a flirtatious encounter with Broadway star Deborah Vaughn
|David Niven
|Lawrence "Larry" Mackay
|Janis Paige
|Deborah Vaughn
|Spring Byington
|Suzie Robinson
|Richard Haydn
|Alfred North
|Patsy Kelly
|Maggie
|Jack Weston
|Joe Positano
