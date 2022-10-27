1960

Please Don't Eat the Daisies

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1960

Studio

Not Available

Drama critic Larry McKay, his wife Kay, and their four sons move from their crowded Manhattan apartment to an old house in the country. While housewife Kay settles into suburban life, Larry continues to enjoy the theater and party scene of New York. Kay soon begins to question Larry's fidelity when he mentions a flirtatious encounter with Broadway star Deborah Vaughn

Cast

David NivenLawrence "Larry" Mackay
Janis PaigeDeborah Vaughn
Spring ByingtonSuzie Robinson
Richard HaydnAlfred North
Patsy KellyMaggie
Jack WestonJoe Positano

