All aboard the Pleasure Express! Daniel Valent and Kristof Junas are just two of the hot young stars of this European sexpress train. Action more powerful than a locomotive with Daniel and Leo Husek fucking in a coach car. Roland Martinus rimming Michal Tarkus in the dining car, a sizzling threeway in the mail car and more! Also stars Alexander Straus, Slavo Jaworsky, Eugen Kalman, and Erich Tauber. FILMED ON LOCATION IN EASTERN EUROPE.