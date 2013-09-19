Three college friends go to the biggest party of the year, each looking for something different: love, sex and a simple human connection. When a supernatural phenomenon disrupts the party, it lights a fuse on what will become the strangest night anyone has ever seen. As the three friends struggle to find what they’re looking for, the party quickly descends into a chaos that challenges if they can stay friends or if they can even stay alive.
|Rhys Wakefield
|David
|Logan Miller
|Teddy
|Ashley Hinshaw
|Jill
|Natalie Hall
|Melanie
|Suzanne Dengel
|Allison (as Suzanne McCloskey)
|Colleen Dengel
|Alison
