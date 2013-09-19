2013

Plus One

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 2013

Studio

Process Productions

Three college friends go to the biggest party of the year, each looking for something different: love, sex and a simple human connection. When a supernatural phenomenon disrupts the party, it lights a fuse on what will become the strangest night anyone has ever seen. As the three friends struggle to find what they’re looking for, the party quickly descends into a chaos that challenges if they can stay friends or if they can even stay alive.

Cast

Rhys WakefieldDavid
Logan MillerTeddy
Ashley HinshawJill
Natalie HallMelanie
Suzanne DengelAllison (as Suzanne McCloskey)
Colleen DengelAlison

View Full Cast >

Images