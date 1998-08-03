Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

When news of John Smith's death reaches America, Pocahontas is devastated. She sets off to London with John Rolfe, to meet with the King of England on a diplomatic mission: to create peace and respect between the two great lands. However, Governor Ratcliffe is still around; he wants to return to Jamestown and take over. He will stop at nothing to discredit the young princess.
|Irene Bedard
|Pocahontas (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|King James (voice)
|Donal Gibson
|John Smith (voice)
|Finola Hughes
|Additional voices
|Linda Hunt
|Grandmother Willow (voice)
|Judy Kuhn
|Pocahontas (singing voice)
View Full Cast >