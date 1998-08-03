1998

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1998

Studio

Disney Television Animation

When news of John Smith's death reaches America, Pocahontas is devastated. She sets off to London with John Rolfe, to meet with the King of England on a diplomatic mission: to create peace and respect between the two great lands. However, Governor Ratcliffe is still around; he wants to return to Jamestown and take over. He will stop at nothing to discredit the young princess.

Cast

Irene BedardPocahontas (voice)
Jim CummingsKing James (voice)
Donal GibsonJohn Smith (voice)
Finola HughesAdditional voices
Linda HuntGrandmother Willow (voice)
Judy KuhnPocahontas (singing voice)

Images