At the end, the only love which lasts is the love that has accepted everything, every disappointment, every failure and every betrayal, which has accepted even the sad fact that in the end there is no desire as deep as the simple desire for companionship." Inspired by this Graham Greene quote, "Podokkhep" is the story of an unusual bond between a retired man and a 5-year-old girl where he rediscovers life in his twilight years through this friendship.