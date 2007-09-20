2007

Poena is Koning

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Poena is Koning follows the sexual awakening of Poena Pieterse and his high school buddy Vaatjie, who have decided that they have to lose their virginity by the time they finish school. But they've picked the worst moment to embark on their sexual escapade – it's matric exam time and their quest results in major distractions from their studies. The consequences are dire.

Cast

Gerhard OdendaalVaatjie Visagie
Willie EsterhuizenWorsie Visagie
Wim BeukesFaan Pieterse
Lizz MeiringMolly Visagie
Carien BothaBlapsie Visagie
Andrew Thompson

