Poena is Koning follows the sexual awakening of Poena Pieterse and his high school buddy Vaatjie, who have decided that they have to lose their virginity by the time they finish school. But they've picked the worst moment to embark on their sexual escapade – it's matric exam time and their quest results in major distractions from their studies. The consequences are dire.
|Gerhard Odendaal
|Vaatjie Visagie
|Willie Esterhuizen
|Worsie Visagie
|Wim Beukes
|Faan Pieterse
|Lizz Meiring
|Molly Visagie
|Carien Botha
|Blapsie Visagie
|Andrew Thompson
View Full Cast >