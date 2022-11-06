Not Available

Point de fuite

The director’s cheeky sense of humour pops up in this rich colour short, wherein a class plays a particularly naughty trick on a teacher, whom Smolders uses as the straight man victimized by the class’ wicked sense of play. The compositions are clean and stark, and Philippe Marion’s score almost mocks the teacher’s efforts to teach the kids no matter what’s going on. - amazon

Catherine AymerieLe professeur
François GallandÉlève
Stéphanie DessensÉlève
Sarah LefévreÉlève
Bernard BoudruÉlève

