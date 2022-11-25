Pokemon! Kimi ni Kimeta!

Not Available

Satoshi is finally 10 years old, old enough to become a Pokémon Trainer. He wakes up late on the day he is supposed to receive his first Pokémon at Professor Okido's lab, however, and arrives to discover all the Pokémon are gone. Satoshi has no choice but to take a naughty Pikachu. Pikachu will not listen to Satoshi or go inside its Monster Ball, so Satoshi must drag it along with a rope. After many failed attempts at capturing some Pokémon, Satoshi throws a rock and hits a Onisuzume. The Onisuzume gets angry and the entire flock starts chasing Satoshi and Pikachu. They run away from the Onisuzume, borrowing a bike from a red-haired girl to escape, but when they cannot go any farther, Satoshi uses his body to shield Pikachu from the attacking Pokémon. Pikachu realizes how much Satoshi cares for him and uses a powerful electric attack to drive the Onisuzume away, destroying the bicycle in the process as well.