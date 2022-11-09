Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Officer Carey Mahoney and his cohorts have finally graduated from the Police Academy and are about to hit the streets on their first assignment. Question is, are they ready to do battle with a band of graffiti-tagging terrorists? Time will tell, but don't sell short this cheerful band of doltish boys in blue.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Carey Mahoney
|Bubba Smith
|Hightower
|David Graf
|Tackleberry
|Michael Winslow
|Larvell Jones
|Bobcat Goldthwait
|Zed
|Colleen Camp
|Sgt. Kathleen Kirkland
