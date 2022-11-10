1986

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1986

Studio

Police Academy Productions

When police funding is cut, the Governor announces he must close one of the academies. To make it fair, the two police academies must compete against each other to stay in operation. Mauser persuades two officers in Lassard's academy to better his odds, but things don't quite turn out as expected...

Cast

Steve GuttenbergSgt. Carey Mahoney
Bubba SmithSgt. Moses Hightower
David GrafSgt. Eugene Tackleberry
Michael WinslowSgt. Larvelle Jones
Bobcat GoldthwaitCadet Zed
Marion RamseySgt. Hooks

Images