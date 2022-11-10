Police Academy 3: Back in Training

When police funding is cut, the Governor announces he must close one of the academies. To make it fair, the two police academies must compete against each other to stay in operation. Mauser persuades two officers in Lassard's academy to better his odds, but things don't quite turn out as expected...
|Steve Guttenberg
|Sgt. Carey Mahoney
|Bubba Smith
|Sgt. Moses Hightower
|David Graf
|Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry
|Michael Winslow
|Sgt. Larvelle Jones
|Bobcat Goldthwait
|Cadet Zed
|Marion Ramsey
|Sgt. Hooks
