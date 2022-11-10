Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

The Police Academy misfits travel to Miami, Florida for their academy's commanding officer, Lassard, to receive a prestigious lifetime award pending his retirement, which takes a turn involving a group of jewel thieves after their stolen loot that Lassard unknowingly has in his possession.
|Bubba Smith
|Sgt. Moses Hightower
|David Graf
|Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry
|Michael Winslow
|Sgt. Larvelle Jones
|Leslie Easterbrook
|Lt. Debbie Callahan
|G.W. Bailey
|Captain Thaddeus Harris
|Tab Thacker
|Officer Thomas 'House' Conklin
