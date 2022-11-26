Not Available

Police Car 17 is one of a handful of non-westerns made for Columbia by cowboy star Tim McCoy. Motor patrolman Tim Conlon (McCoy) and his partner Bumps O'Neill (Ward Bond) vie for the attentions of Helen Regan (Evalyn Knapp), daughter of a fellow cop. Our hero not only wins Helen but also the undying admiration of his fellow lawmen through a series of incredible acts of heroism. All things considered, Police Car 17 is a western in modern dress. All that's missing is the final shootout at High Noon, but this is neatly compensated for by a climactic fistic battle in an abandoned garage.