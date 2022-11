Not Available

Seven years after a series of memorable and sold-out live performances ("Michel Polnareff: Ze (re)tour 2007 (2007)") in his native country, French singer/songwriter/composer and US resident Michel Polnareff accepts for the first time to participate in a tell-all documentary about key moments in his life and career, as well as to provide some insights into what is going on with his long-awaited upcoming tenth studio album.