1986

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

  • Horror
  • Thriller

May 22nd, 1986

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The Freeling family move in with Diane's mother in an effort to escape the trauma and aftermath of Carol Anne's abduction by the Beast. But the Beast is not to be put off so easily and appears in a ghostly apparition as the Reverend Kane, a religeous zealot responsible for the deaths of his many followers. His goal is simple - he wants the angelic Carol Anne.

Cast

Craig T. NelsonSteve Freeling
JoBeth WilliamsDiane Freeling
Heather O'RourkeCarol Anne Freeling
Oliver RobinsRobbie Freeling
Zelda RubinsteinTangina Barrons
Will SampsonTaylor

