1988

Poltergeist III

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1988

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Carol Anne has been sent to live with her Aunt and Uncle in an effort to hide her from the clutches of the ghostly Reverend Kane, but he tracks her down and terrorises her in her relatives' appartment in a tall glass building. Will he finally achieve his target and capture Carol Anne again, or will Tangina be able, yet again, to thwart him?

Cast

Tom SkerrittBruce Gardner
Nancy AllenPatricia Wilson-Gardner
Heather O'RourkeCarol Anne Freeling
Lara Flynn BoyleDonna Gardner
Kipley WentzScott
Zelda RubinsteinTangina Barrons

