Polytechnic

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pauly belongs to a well off family in a rural village of Kerala. A politician by profession, he does many helpful activities for the benefit of poor people in the village. Sukumaran Nair a member of the opposition party, tries to disrupt whatever Pauly does. They have been enemies from a very long time. Things become worse when Pauly falls in love with Sukumaran Nair's daughter Aswathy

Cast

Kunchacko BobanPauly
BhavanaAswathi
Aju VargheseBakkar
Suraj VenjaramooduChe
Sunil SukhadaAstrologer
AmbikaPaulys Mother

