Polytechnic

Pauly belongs to a well off family in a rural village of Kerala. A politician by profession, he does many helpful activities for the benefit of poor people in the village. Sukumaran Nair a member of the opposition party, tries to disrupt whatever Pauly does. They have been enemies from a very long time. Things become worse when Pauly falls in love with Sukumaran Nair's daughter Aswathy
|Kunchacko Boban
|Pauly
|Bhavana
|Aswathi
|Aju Varghese
|Bakkar
|Suraj Venjaramoodu
|Che
|Sunil Sukhada
|Astrologer
|Ambika
|Paulys Mother
