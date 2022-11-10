Not Available

Pom Poko

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Ghibli

As the human city development encroaches on the raccoon population's forest and meadow habitat, the raccoons find themselves faced with the very real possibility of extinction. In response, the raccoons engage in a desperate struggle to stop the construction and preserve their home.

Cast

Shinchô KokonteiNarrator (voice)
Makoto NonomuraShoukichi (voice)
Yuriko IshidaKiyo (voice)
Norihei MikiSeizaemon (voice)
Nijiko Kiyokawa"Old Fireball" Oroku (voice)
Shigeru IzumiyaGonta (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images