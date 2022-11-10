As the human city development encroaches on the raccoon population's forest and meadow habitat, the raccoons find themselves faced with the very real possibility of extinction. In response, the raccoons engage in a desperate struggle to stop the construction and preserve their home.
|Shinchô Kokontei
|Narrator (voice)
|Makoto Nonomura
|Shoukichi (voice)
|Yuriko Ishida
|Kiyo (voice)
|Norihei Miki
|Seizaemon (voice)
|Nijiko Kiyokawa
|"Old Fireball" Oroku (voice)
|Shigeru Izumiya
|Gonta (voice)
