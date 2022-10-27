1952

Pony Express

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1952

Studio

Nat Holt Productions

Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickok join forces to establish a mail route that can get mail from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, in ten days. Along the way they must battle bad weather, hostile Indians and outlaws intent on robbing the mail and shutting down the entire operation.

Cast

Rhonda FlemingEvelyn Hastings
Jan SterlingDenny Russell
Forrest TuckerJames Butler aka Wild Bill Hickok
Porter HallJim Bridger
Henry BrandonJoe Cooper
Richard ShannonRed Barrett

