Pony Express

Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickok join forces to establish a mail route that can get mail from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, in ten days. Along the way they must battle bad weather, hostile Indians and outlaws intent on robbing the mail and shutting down the entire operation.
|Rhonda Fleming
|Evelyn Hastings
|Jan Sterling
|Denny Russell
|Forrest Tucker
|James Butler aka Wild Bill Hickok
|Porter Hall
|Jim Bridger
|Henry Brandon
|Joe Cooper
|Richard Shannon
|Red Barrett
