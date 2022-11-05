1940

Pony Post

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1940

Studio

Not Available

Atkins is the boss of one of the Pony Express relay stations. He has been causing trouble and is replaced with Cal Sheridan. Atkins now gets the Richard brothers to raid one of the relay stations and they kill Norma's father. Cal sees that the horse of one of the raiders has a broken shoe and Norma sets out to find that horse.

Cast

Johnny Mack BrownCal Sheridan
Fuzzy KnightShorty
Nell O'DayNorma Reeves
Dorothy ShortAlice Goodwin
Tom ChattertonMajor Goodwin
Stanley BlystoneGriff Atkins

