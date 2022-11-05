Atkins is the boss of one of the Pony Express relay stations. He has been causing trouble and is replaced with Cal Sheridan. Atkins now gets the Richard brothers to raid one of the relay stations and they kill Norma's father. Cal sees that the horse of one of the raiders has a broken shoe and Norma sets out to find that horse.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Cal Sheridan
|Fuzzy Knight
|Shorty
|Nell O'Day
|Norma Reeves
|Dorothy Short
|Alice Goodwin
|Tom Chatterton
|Major Goodwin
|Stanley Blystone
|Griff Atkins
