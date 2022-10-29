Not Available

Poongsan

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Next Entertainment World

Poongsan has the unenviable - and death-defying - job of delivering messages across the North and South Korean border to separated families. When South Korean government agents ask him to smuggle in In-ok, the lover of a high-ranking North Korean defector, into the South, the damsel and rescuer fall in love instead.

Cast

Yoon Kye-sangPoongsan
Choi Moo-Seong team leader
Kim Jong-suNorth Korean defector
Joe OdagiriNorth Korean solider 1
Han Gi-joongSection chief
Yoo Ha-BokNorth Korean public officer

