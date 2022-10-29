Poongsan has the unenviable - and death-defying - job of delivering messages across the North and South Korean border to separated families. When South Korean government agents ask him to smuggle in In-ok, the lover of a high-ranking North Korean defector, into the South, the damsel and rescuer fall in love instead.
|Yoon Kye-sang
|Poongsan
|Choi Moo-Seong
|team leader
|Kim Jong-su
|North Korean defector
|Joe Odagiri
|North Korean solider 1
|Han Gi-joong
|Section chief
|Yoo Ha-Bok
|North Korean public officer
