Pop Kowboy

Frankie, a transgender woman, is broke and unable to afford the sex change operation that he desires. He decides to deliver a briefcase for quick money, not realizing it’s full of illegal drugs. Pony, a wannabe cowboy who has trouble with love, falls for Frankie, not realizing he was born a man, and botches the briefcase delivery with Vinnie, an incompetent aspiring gangster, and the two end up on the run. Along the way, they realize they’re not just pretending to be someone they’re not – their identities are what make them unique.