When talented young singer, Roxie Santos, meets music producer, Eddie Marz, he promises her an amazing new lifestyle and a future record deal. All he needs her to do is first lend her voice to a celebrity with no singing talent. However, when things go too far and it looks like she might lose her “voice” forever, she sets off to prove the truth.
|Christian Serratos
|Roxie Santos
|Ross Thomas
|Eddie Marz
|Rachele Brooke Smith
|Sienna Montez
|Eric Roberts
|Mr. Esposito
|Robert Adamson
|Nick Martin
|Walter Perez
|Frank Santos
