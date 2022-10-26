Not Available

Pop Star

  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When talented young singer, Roxie Santos, meets music producer, Eddie Marz, he promises her an amazing new lifestyle and a future record deal. All he needs her to do is first lend her voice to a celebrity with no singing talent. However, when things go too far and it looks like she might lose her “voice” forever, she sets off to prove the truth.

Cast

Christian SerratosRoxie Santos
Ross ThomasEddie Marz
Rachele Brooke SmithSienna Montez
Eric RobertsMr. Esposito
Robert AdamsonNick Martin
Walter PerezFrank Santos

