1966

Poppies Are Also Flowers

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 15th, 1966

Studio

Comet

In an attempt to stem the heroin trade from Iran, a group of narcotics agents working for the UN inject a radioactive compound into a seized shipment of opium, in the hopes that it will lead them to the main heroin distributor in Europe. Along the way, they encounter a mysterious woman doing her own investigating of the smuggling operation.

Cast

Stephen BoydBenson
Yul BrynnerColonel Salem
Angie DickinsonLinda Benson
Georges GéretSuperintendent Roche
Hugh GriffithSalah Rahman Khan
Jack HawkinsGeneral Bahar

