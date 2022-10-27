Poppies Are Also Flowers

In an attempt to stem the heroin trade from Iran, a group of narcotics agents working for the UN inject a radioactive compound into a seized shipment of opium, in the hopes that it will lead them to the main heroin distributor in Europe. Along the way, they encounter a mysterious woman doing her own investigating of the smuggling operation.
|Stephen Boyd
|Benson
|Yul Brynner
|Colonel Salem
|Angie Dickinson
|Linda Benson
|Georges Géret
|Superintendent Roche
|Hugh Griffith
|Salah Rahman Khan
|Jack Hawkins
|General Bahar
