Poppins (2012) is a Malayalam film directed by V. K. Prakash. It stars ten lead actors, appearing as five couples; the characters are played by Kunchacko Boban and Nithya Menen, Indrajith and Padmapriya, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Mythili, Jayasurya and Meghana Raj, and Siddique and Ann Augustine.[1] The film was shot with two cameras at the same time handled by Jomon T. John and Arun.