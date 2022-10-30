Not Available

Poppins

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Poppins (2012) is a Malayalam film directed by V. K. Prakash. It stars ten lead actors, appearing as five couples; the characters are played by Kunchacko Boban and Nithya Menen, Indrajith and Padmapriya, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Mythili, Jayasurya and Meghana Raj, and Siddique and Ann Augustine.[1] The film was shot with two cameras at the same time handled by Jomon T. John and Arun.

Cast

Padmapriya JanakiramanKantha
Meghana Raj
Ann AugustineAnn
Shankar Ramakrishnan
Mythili Balachandran
Indrajith SukumaranKanthan

View Full Cast >

Images