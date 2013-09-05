2013

Populaire

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 2013

Studio

Les Productions du Trésor

Set in 1958, Populaire focuses on Rose Pamphyle, who lives with her widowed father and is destined to marry a son of the local mechanic. Rose travels out of town and applies for a secretarial job with an insurance agency run by Louis Échard. Louis learns that Rose can type with extraordinary speed -- using only two fingers -- and he tells her to compete in a speed-typing competition if she wants the job.

Cast

Déborah FrançoisRose Pamphyle
Bérénice BejoMarie Taylor
Shaun BensonBob Taylor
Mélanie BernierAnnie Leprince Ringuet
Nicolas BedosGilbert Japy
Miou-MiouMadeleine Échard

View Full Cast >

Images