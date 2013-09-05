Set in 1958, Populaire focuses on Rose Pamphyle, who lives with her widowed father and is destined to marry a son of the local mechanic. Rose travels out of town and applies for a secretarial job with an insurance agency run by Louis Échard. Louis learns that Rose can type with extraordinary speed -- using only two fingers -- and he tells her to compete in a speed-typing competition if she wants the job.
|Déborah François
|Rose Pamphyle
|Bérénice Bejo
|Marie Taylor
|Shaun Benson
|Bob Taylor
|Mélanie Bernier
|Annie Leprince Ringuet
|Nicolas Bedos
|Gilbert Japy
|Miou-Miou
|Madeleine Échard
